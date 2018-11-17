Allen to stick with his Chesterfield youth policy

Have your say

Martin Allen has vowed to continue with his policy of bringing youth into the Chesterfield squad.

The Spireites boss has given regular football to academy products Laurence Maguire and Joe Rowley, while another to come through the ranks, Levi Amantchi, has also seen first team action.

And with Jack Holmes apparently on the verge of inclusion in the matchday squad, Allen’s willingness to blood youngsters shows no sign of waning.

“I’m committed to bringing these young players through,” he said.

“I think they’ve done really, really well over the five, six week period now.

“They’ve got to play and they’ve got to improve.”

Allen believes it’s important to give the club’s own talent vital game time, otherwise it renders the academy pointless.

“If we don’t stay with them and improve them and give them the experience they need, there’s no point having young pros and a youth system - we might as well bomb it all out and finish it,” he said.

“I ain’t going to do that.”