Allen's wishlist passed to Chesterfield decision makers, transfer listed players will be kept involved

Martin Allen says he's passed names of players on his wishlist to the Proact decision makers.

The Chesterfield boss transfer listed seven players this week, in an attempt to create room in the budget for new signings.

He knows who he wants, it's now a question of whether or not the club can make the moves happen.

"We need to strengthen the first 11, simple," he said.

"We've got a wish list alright.

"I've passed the players to my bosses and we'll see what happens."

As for departures, one was confirmed yesterday - Zavon Hines becoming the first of the transfer listed players to depart.

Others have caught the eye of clubs but no deals have been reached.

Allen said: "There's been a couple of other offers but they've not been good enough for us to move them on."

Until such a time as moves materialise for those players, Allen will continue to keep them involved at the Proact.

His desire to treat them the same as the rest of his players stems from an experience he had as a player.

"It's an archaic management style to put them with the youth team, make them come in at 3pm," he said.

"I had that done to me when I was a player at QPR, I had a manager that had me come in at three o'clock in the afternoon, Sunday mornings, Saturday mornings, seven o'clock at night, all stupid sorts of things.

"I made a pledge to myself at a young age I'd never do that.

"As long as all the players conduct themselves in the right way, behave in the right way and train as hard as they can, I'll look after them and do the best for every player I've got here, whether in the starting 11, in the subs or can't get into the subs.

"I'll treat them all the same.

"I do hope I treat them properly, treat them well and look after them. I see that as my job."