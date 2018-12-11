Allen’s vow to treat transfer listed players properly, if they remain professional

Chesterfield’s transfer listed players will not be treated differently to their team-mates, Martin Allen has vowed.

The Spireites boss, who on Saturday guided them to a first league win since 11th August, put six players on the transfer list last week.

One of those, Zavon Hines, has already left the Proact.

Another player, keeper Shwan Jalal, was made available for loan.

Allen says they’ll all remain involved in his plans until such a time as they leave.

He recalls being frozen out himself as a player.

“It’s an archaic management style to put them with the youth team, make them come in at 3pm,” he said.

“I had that done to me when I was a player at QPR, I had a manager that had me come in at three o’clock in the afternoon, Sunday mornings, Saturday mornings, seven o’clock at night, all stupid sorts of things.

“I made a pledge to myself at a young age that I’d never do that as a manager.”

Allen says that, if the players remain professional, he’ll treat them like everyone else.

“As long as all the players conduct themselves in the right way, behave in the right way and train as hard as they can, I’ll look after them and do the best for every player I’ve got here, whether in the starting 11, in the subs or can’t get into the subs,” he said.

“I’ll treat them all the same.

“I do hope I treat them properly, treat them well and look after them. I see that as my job.”