Allen looks for improvement after first game in charge ends in victory

New Chesterfield boss Martin Allen is looking for improvement from his side, despite a winning start to the season.

Allen’s first match in charge saw the Spireites bag maximum points at Ebbsfleet on Saturday thanks to Zavon Hines’ second-half penalty.

Picture by Gareth Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; Vanarama National League; Ebbsfleet United v Chesterfield FC; 04/08/2018 KO 15:00; The Kuflink Stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Spireites boss Martin Allen chats to his opposite number Daryl McMahon ahead of kick-off

He was delighted to see the ‘magic’ he knows Hines possesses and praised Friday’s new signing Marc Antoine Fortune, but wanted much more from his troops – particularly in the first half.

“I think everyone would agree that we need to play better than that,” said Allen.

“I thought we were poor first half and played much better in the second half.

“I didn’t rant and rave at half-time, we had a good chat to encourage the players to have more confidence on the ball and more tenacity without the ball.

“In the second half we really delivered that, we had a couple of other half-chances that flashed across the six-yard box.

“We stuck in there but that’s what we’ve been trained to do. We’ve got proper men and a strong bench as well but everyone will agree we need to play better than that.

“It’s good for our supporters. It’s nice for them. This is just the start, it’s a 10-month long competition, it’s three points on the board and we know we’ve got to do better.”

Allen highlighted the one moment of magic from forward Hines, which decided a game between two evenly-matched sides.

Hines’ clever footwork won him a penalty and he cooly sent Fleet keeper Nathan Ashmore the wrong way from the spot.

“He’s got magic in those boots,” beamed Allen. “I’ve seen it in abundance. He wasn’t quite as good as he can be in the first half but I knew something good would come from his feet.”

Allen also lauded new signing Marc-Antoine Fortune, who came off the bench for his debut having only signed 24 hours earlier.

The former Southend forward trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Friday morning.

“Fortune did well when he came on but you expect that from a guy who played 30 times in League One last season,” added Allen.

“The fact he took the train up from London to Chesterfield on Friday morning after a conversation at 10pm Thursday, I knew he was going to be good.

“I was looking forward to seeing him play for our club.”