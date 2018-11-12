Allen explains Chesterfield’s absence from this season’s Derbyshire Senior Cup

Have your say

Chesterfield opted out of this season’s Derbyshire Senior Cup because Martin Allen didn’t want to risk suspensions.

The Spireites manager was concerned about disciplinary issues carrying over into important National League games.

“We would play games in which you can get yellow and red cards, they count in the league and I didn’t want that,” he said.

But Allen is planning friendly games against the kind of clubs Town would encounter in the Senior Cu, as and when he wants them.

“There’s enough clubs around here, we’ve got another game on Tuesday and we’ve got more lined up,” he said.

“We’ve got games coming up for people like Levi (Amantchi), Charlie Wakefield, Ify (Ofoegbu), the players who haven’t been playing.

“Some of our second year scholars will be moving up to play in that team.

“Our Under 16s will be moving up to play in the youth team.

“We’ve got all that planned.”

With friendly games, Allen says he’ll also have the option of playing them with or without onlookers present.

“We can play them behind closed doors.

“I suppose it would be nice if the public could come, perhaps that’s something we could look into in the future.

“I’d like it if the public could come and give those players a crowd coming to watch, hopefully free of charge.

“Perhaps we could do that Monday or Tuesday at 7pm, and give those lads on the periphery some games to play.

“Longer term that’s got to be the aim.”

The Spireites are due to travel to Sheffield FC for a friendly tomorrow night.

Admission will cost £6 for adults and £3 for concessions.