Allen expecting discontent and promising honesty ahead of sold out supporter event

Have your say

Martin Allen has promised truth and honesty when he faces a sold out room of Chesterfield season ticket holders tonight at the Proact.

The Spireites boss, whose side haven’t won in the league since 11th August but also haven’t lost in seven outings, says the number of attendees for the Q and A is evidence of the supporters’ love for the club.

“It’s a sell out, which typifies the passion of the people,” he said.

“I couldn’t believe how many were there on Saturday.

“I’ve had so many people who I’ve bumped into in the street, letters of support, encouragement.”

But while Allen may have been encouraged by his recent interactions with Town fans, he knows there will be discontent among tonight’s crowd.

“I’m expecting people to be disappointed, frustrated and they’ll expect honesty. They will expect the truth.

“And that’s what they will get.”

The manager has gone to lengths recently to insist his men do not simply employ a direct style of play, pointing to more expansive phases– particularly in second halves of matches.

A section of the fanbase remains dissatisfied with what they’ve seen, however.

And Allen will apparently cover that subject this evening.

“They’ll see it tonight,” he added.