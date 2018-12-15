Allen dreaming of a trip to Wembley but warns Chesterfield must be at their best against Basford

Martin Allen is hoping today’s FA Trophy tie against Basford is the start of a run that ends at Wembley.

Chesterfield face what the manager sees as a local derby, against the Nottingham club who ply their trade in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier.

He knows the Basford boss well and expects his Spireites to perform like they did against Salford last week in league action, if they are to progress.

“Martin Carruthers was a coach at Notts County when I was there,” he said.

“He worked really hard in the community, he was a good bloke around the stadium, always bright and bubbly.

“At that time he was doing our football in the community and he was also out coaching and managing and it was always clear (he would become a manager), with his high drive and energy.

“We’ve got to be at our very best, replicate how we played last week against Salford.”

Allen plans to give new loan signing Alfie Beestin a debut and may welcome Joe Rowley back to the side after suspension.

Curtis Weston is expected to be rested due to a tight hamstring and Levi Amantchi will be involved, but may not start according to the boss.

He’s taking the competition seriously, however, because he would dearly love to lead Town out for the final in the nation’s capital.

“I went to see the FA Trophy final at Wembley last year and I want to go to the final again at Wembley Stadium,” he said.

“I have never led a team out at Wembley Stadium.

“To see 30,000 Chesterfield supporters at Wembley would be awesome.

“From the doom and gloom and the crap everyone has had, if we can manage to put a run together, we could make something happen and still make this season a good season.”

Chesterfield supporters have planned a protest over the club’s decline for 2.30pm in the carpark, but after that Allen hopes they’ll enter the ground to back his team.

“If the supporters are outside at 2.30, then hopefully they’ll do their bit, what they feel they need to do and then I’m hoping they’ll come into the stadium with more infectious enthusiasm to help our players and enjoy watching our team play.”