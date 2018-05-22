Allen champing at the bit to start Proact revolution after getting all clear over heart issue

Have your say

Chesterfield manager Martin Allen is champing at the bit, raring to get started on his Proact revolution having overcome a health issue.

The 52-year-old was unveiled last week by club owner Dave Allen, as the man to lead the Spireites back out of non-league.

A manager who has been predominantly Southern based in his post-playing career, Allen had no concerns about taking a job and subsequently moving further up the country.

“It’s not a big deal for me, I’ve moved all over the place,” he said.

“On the back of my car I’ve got a caravan and I just drag it round.

“My wife, God bless her, has been brilliant.”

Allen came close to quitting the game in the 2016/17 season due to the discovery of a heart condition.

And before last season’s eight-week stint at Barnet, he’d spent just over a year out of the dugout.

But having recently been given the all-clear by a specialist, he’s relishing the return to the managerial fray and can’t wait to get started on shaping a new-look Chesterfield squad.

“I’ve had some great time out, I had a bit of a heart problem and got the all clear about three or four months ago from a nice consultant in London,” he said.

“I was all clear, fit and well.

“From getting that okay it’s rejuvenated me a little bit.

“I’m full of energy, I never wanted last season to end and if someone said you’ve got to start training tomorrow, I’ve got my boots and my whistle in my car.

“I could go out on that training pitch tomorrow and get them ready for next season. Unfortunately I can’t do that.”

Allen is expected to make his first signings this week.