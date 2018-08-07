Allen bristles at Mr Motivator tag as he reveals ban on wild celebrations for defenders

Chesterfield’s back four gave themselves but a split second to celebrate Zavon Hines’ winner at Ebbsfleet before preparing for kick-off.

It wasn’t by happy coincidence that, in footage captured by a fan in the Ebbsfleet end, Michael Nelson and central defensive partner Will Evans were seen simultaneously pointing at team-mates and barking orders before the net had finished rippling.

It’s one of the demands put on his defenders by manager Martin Allen, who clearly bristled when recalling historic analysis of his management style.

“No one’s ever picked up on that before,” he said.

“Most people just say all he ever does is motivate, but my job is bigger and better than that.

“I coach those teams to win matches.

“As soon as we score, that back four better get in position pretty quick and get ready for the next bit.

“If they start jumping for joy and getting too carried away then I don’t accept it.

“It’s their job to take time out, get focused get ready as quick as we can to get the ball back.”