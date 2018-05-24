Allen brings another of his trusted lieutenants and a ‘champion’ to the Proact

Martin Allen has brought another of his trusted lieutenants and a man he calls a ‘champion’ to the Proact Stadium.

Curtis Weston, who played for the Chesterfield boss last season at Barnet, is the latest new addition for the Spireites.

The midfielder has spent the last six years with the Bees, making 213 league appearances and scoring 23 goals.

Prior to that he featured for Gillingham for four years and had spells with Leeds and Swindon.

Weston began his career at Millwall.

He won the League Two play-offs with Gillingham in the 2008/09 season and lifted the National League trophy with Barnet, under Allen’s management in the 2014/15 campaign.

Last season at the Hive Allen removed the captain’s armband from Weston, saying: “Curtis Weston does a good job but he scores goals, which we need, when he is not captain.”

Allen did not disclose the length of the 31-year-old’s contract in this afternoon’s press release.