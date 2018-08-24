Allen adds ‘winner’ Hollis to Chesterfield squad

Boss Martin Allen has added a ‘winner’ to his Chesterfield squad with the signing of defender Haydn Hollis.

Hollis has joined the Spireites on a loan deal from Forest Green Rovers, which runs until the middle of January.

The 25-year-old left-sided centre-back has worked with Allen before from their time together at Notts County.

Allen, who has seen his side ship six goals in two games after three consecutive clean sheets, was pleased to get Hollis on board.

“He’s a good professional, good person, I knew him from my time at that other club down the road which I managed,” said Allen.

“He’s a top bloke, a top player, a winner and good at defending set plays. That’s something we’ve been a little bit loose on in the last couple of games.”

Chesterfield will be without injured duo Sam Wedgbury and Charlie Carter for the visit of Barnet to the Proact Stadium on Saturday.

Assistant manager Adrian Whitbread has been allowed to return to the club on his doctor’s advice following a bleed on the brain. He could take the warm-up on Saturday but will watch the game from the directors’ box.

“We have had a testing couple of weeks both on the pitch and off the pitch,” said Allen. “Does it galvanise? I think it probably does.

“But I think we were a pretty tight unit on and off the field and our supporters with their energy and enthusiasm that they bring to the party it keeps you going.

“We’re bound to have little trip ups but it’s how you get back up, how you get going forward and he’s (Whitbread) showing the courage to do that and no doubt our players will as well.”

Allen will welcome his former employers to the Proact as well as go up against a mentor-figure in his opposite number John Still.

“John Still is a brilliant manager. He always finds good young players and always rebuilds teams,” said Allen.

“Over the years he’s transformed his style of play. His teams play really good football.

“He’s always been like a mentor to me when I first started out and a big help.”