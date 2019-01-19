Aldershot’s National League struggle comes as a surprise to Chesterfield boss John Sheridan ahead of today’s relegation battle

Aldershot’s presence in the National League bottom four has come as a surprise to new Chesterfield boss John Sheridan, ahead of the two sides’ second meeting of the season.

The Shots reached the play-offs last season and were expected to compete in the top half of the table again in the current campaign.

But after 28 games they have just 27 points – one more than the Spireites team they host this afternoon.

It’s a huge relegation clash and Sheridan admits it’s a ‘big one’ for his first league outing since taking charge.

He admits he doesn’t know an enormous amount about the Shots, who haven’t played since New Year’s Day, but he’s focusing on what Chesterfield will do at The Electrical Services Stadium.

“I’m surprised they’re down there,” he said.

“I know Gary Waddock well, they had a good season last year, got to the play-offs.

“If I’m being realistic I don’t too much about them now, they haven’t played for quite a while.

“I’ve just watched a video of them, their last game. But they haven’t played for a long time.

“I think Gary will concentrate, like I’m going to do on what we’re going to do.”

He suspects neither side will set out for a draw in this one, with the chance to deliver a hammer blow to a relegation rival.

“Aldershot at home, they’ll be fancying the game, they’ll be after three points.

“We’re going to go there and try to win the game.”

Sheridan’s big hope is that, starting today, he’ll come to be able to rely on his players to produce the same kind of performances week in and week out in their National League survival bid.

“If I can get a bit of consistency, just give me a seven, seven and a half out of 10, don’t give me a nine one week and a five the following week.

“I want to worry about us, what we’re going to get. If I know what we’re going to get and we work hard, we’ll be okay.”

Sheridan will have both Alex Kiwomya and Brad Barry available for selection again after injury, while Robbie Weir was ‘okay’ according to the manager, following last week’s game-ending knock.