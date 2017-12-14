Akinfenwa is no surprise package for Chesterfield’s ‘Iniesta’ and defensive partner Hird

Adebayo Akinfenwa might be a nightmare for defenders, but he’s no surprise package for Chesterfield.

The powerful striker is a key part of Wycombe’s success and has 11 goals to his name already this season.

Wanderers often go through the 35-year-old, using his hold-up play and strength to bring others into the attack.

But as Tommy Wright says, his abilities are no secret and they’re not a new problem for centre-halves Sam Hird and Ian Evatt to try and overcome.

“They’re quite direct, they’ve got Akinfenwa up front and play to his strengths, get men around him and play off him,” said Town’s first team coach.

“We have showed clips, especially when it goes up to Akinfenwa.

“There’s no secret to it, we all know how they play and we’ve got experienced players, Evatt and Hird - it’s nothing new to them.”

Wright aimed a good natured jibe at Evatt for naming himself after a Barcelona playmaker, following last Saturday’s sublime assist for Robbie Weir’s winner.

But he also highlighted the central defender as more than just a ‘kick it and head it’ merchant.

“He’s told everybody that (he can play). He actually called himself Iniesta on Monday morning, getting carried away,” said the Scot, with a wry shake of the head.

“He’s a talented footballer, he kicks the ball lovely, he’s got a great technique and if Iniesta had played that pass he might have been calling himself Ian Evatt.

“He’s a good player, simple as that.”

For Evatt and Chesterfield, Saturday’s trip to Wycombe is an opportunity to show their own ability rather than get too concerned with the strengths of their top-five placed hosts.

“We know how they play,we have to deal with that, but it’s mainly about how we play,” he said.

“If we play to our full potential I think we can beat anybody in this league.

“I’ve watched a lot of games in this league on video and it’s a level playing field.

“Luton have probably got the best squad in the league I’ve seen so far.

“You can win three and then lost three, but we’ve got a little bit of consistency now and we want to keep that going, picking those points up to shoot up the league.”