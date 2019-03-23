A win over Sutton United today would take John Sheridan one step closer to giving Chesterfield’s fringe players their opportunity

Have your say

A win over Sutton United this afternoon would bring John Sheridan a step closer to the chance to have a look at some fringe players.

The Chesterfield manager is waiting until his side are mathematically safe before he hands opportunities to those currently outside his plans.

Town are eight points above the drop zone with seven games remaining, but Sheridan isn’t yet satisfied that they’re home and hosed.

“I’m still wary of getting the points we need to be safe,” he said.

“I want to try and get points on board, get safety as quickly as we can so I can give everyone a chance of playing in a game.

“Hopefully we do get the points we need quickly, so I can throw one or two people in who have trained really hard and their attitude has been good.

“As a group they’ve been spot on since I came, so if I can reward them by giving them a game.

“They’re all training like they want to get in the team.”

Sheridan expects to be without left-back Jerome Binnom-Williams for today’s BT Sport televised early kick-off.

But he’ll still have a big squad to choose from.

“JB is struggling a bit with his knee,” said Sheridan.

“We’ll just get him assessed, he’s a bit sore and won’t be fit for Saturday.

“Everyone else has come through and again, I’ve got lots of players to try and pick a team from.”

Today’s visitors, still in the hunt for a play-off finish, will be managed by Ian Baird, who until midweek was Paul Doswell’s assistant.

Doswell has stepped until for the rest of the season due to personal reasons.

Sheridan is well acquainted with the temporary U’s manager.

“If it’s family reasons it’s something he has to do,” he said of Doswell.

“Over the last couple of years he’s done a brilliant job.

“I can remember watching them in the FA Cup against Leeds.

“They’re going to come and try and win the game, we’ve got to be very wary, they’re in and around the play-offs.

“They’ve got Ian Baird, who Snods and I know really from playing with him at Leeds.

“He wants to win every game he plays in, great lad.”

The challenge facing the Spireites is replicating at the Proact the sort of form they’ve been in away from home.

Five of Sheridan’s seven wins as manager have come on the road.

“I just want to try and do what we’ve been doing away, start winning games at home, for the support we’ve had throughout the season,” he said.

“Whether it’s a different formation or personnel, look at why we’re winning away and not at home.

“Hopefully whatever I’ll do will help us to start winning.”