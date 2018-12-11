A second Doncaster Rovers attacker arrives on loan at Chesterfield as Allen bolsters creative options

Have your say

Martin Allen has added a second Doncaster Rovers loan signing to his squad in an attempt to bolster his creative options.

Attacking midfielder Alfie Beestin has joined Alex Kiwomya in making a temporary move from the Keepmoat to the Proact.

Just yesterday Chesterfield confirmed that speedster Kiwomya, who scored a brace in Saturday’s win over Salford, will stay for another month.

Speaking this morning, Allen said 21-year-old Beestin was a flair player and hinted that he’ll go straight into the squad for this weekend’s FA Trophy game at home to Basford United.

“He’s an attacking midfield player who creates goals and opportunities,” said the manager.

“He should give us a little bit more creative flair, for assists and goals.

“He’s a good footballer, good on the ball.

“Carl has seen him a couple of times, I’ve seen him once, and he’ll certainly add to the speed and passion of our team on Saturday.”

Allen, who transfer listed six players last week and saw one of his most creative players – Zavon Hines – depart for Bromley, said patience is required when looking to add to the squad.

“We needed to add a bit more creativity,” he said.

“We’re out and about watching players all the time and it does take time to put together.”

Beestin signed for Rovers in 2016 and has since made 31 Football League appearances, 17 of which were starts.

This season he’s played six times for Doncaster, but only appeared twice in League One action.