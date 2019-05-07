Chesterfield FC announce retained list - here’s who is out and who will still be a Spireite next year

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan has cleared the decks at the Proact, making room for new players who can take the Spireites into a National League title fight.

A grand total of 12 players have left the Proact at the conclusion of their contracts.

Among the departed is club legend Drew Talbot, who finds himself released by Town for the second summer in succession.

Sheridan has offered a new deal to midfielder Robbie Weir, who has accepted the chance to extend his stay as a Spireite.

But strikers Louis Dodds, Gozie Ugwu and Marc-Antoine Fortune have all been released, along with goalkeeper Joe Anyon, midfielder Kyel Reid and defenders Michael Nelson, George Smith, Jerome Binnom-Williams, Brad Barry and Sam Muggleton. Home grown full-back Ify Ofoegbu will also leave the club. It wasn’t a process Sheridan relished. But it was necessary.

“It’s always difficult, not something I like doing but just trying to do my job properly and hopefully making the right decisions for the benefit of us, for us to be stronger next season,” he said.

“I feel as though I know where I need to strengthen. I felt as though there were a lot of players here. There were a number of occasions, there was too many players, I was leaving so many people who were fit and had trained all week out, not even on the bench.

“The squad was too big, so I’m shortening the squad.

“I just want to make sure we’re strong in all areas.

“If releasing players enables me to bring in different kinds of players and strengthen in all areas, that’s got to be my aim, I’ve just got to do the job as best I can.”

Weir is a player who has experienced some difficult times as a Spireite, including relegation from League Two.

But Sheridan sees real value in the 30-year-old.

“He’s just very experienced, had promotions with teams, always fit and available and wants to be playing,” said the manager.

“I think he’ll be an important player if we’re trying to get out of this league.

“I’ve made it clear he won’t be an automatic choice, won’t be an ever present.

“But because of his experience and know how, I think he’ll be very valuable to us next year.”

The club’s loan players have returned to their parent outfits.