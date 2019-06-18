Chesterfield favourite 'Shinner' back at the Proact next month

The 'bring back Shinner' campaigners have got their wish, sort of.

By Graham Smyth
Tuesday, 18 June, 2019, 16:21
Shane Nicholson in action for Town

Shane Nicholson will return to the Proact Stadium next month, as guest speaker at the Senior Spireites lunch.

The left-back had two spells as a Spireite, firstly in the 1998/99 season and then for three years starting in 2004.

He went on to become the club's fitness coach and remains a highly popular figure among Town fans.

He'll tell tales from his storied career, which included eight clubs and over 500 league appearances and a recovery from addiction, at the lunch on Monday 29th July.

The Senior Spireites lunch is open to all ages.

Tickets cost £13.95 and include a two-course meal.

Doors will open at noon and lunch will begin at 1pm.

To book email events@chesterfield-fc.co.uk or call 01246 269300.