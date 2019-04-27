Chesterfield could be without trio for today’s season finale at Maidenhead United, where John Sheridan wants to end on a high

Have your say

Chesterfield may be without a trio of players for today’s season finale at Maidenhead United.

The Spireites have been relatively fortunate with injuries since John Sheridan arrived in January, with Jerome Binnom-Williams the only one to be sidelined for any significant amount of time.

But right at the tail end of the campaign, niggles and illness have crept in.

“Funnily enough we have got a couple of knocks for the last game of the season,” said Sheridan.

“Laurence Maguire, still with his knee. I don’t think it’s anything too serious, but it’s just a precaution with the hard ground.

“Kyel Reid has got a bad throat. Jonathan Smith, who I think had an operation a few years ago on shin splits.

“It’s just a few little niggles but with the hard pitches, I think the Gateshead pitch didn’t help too much.

“I haven’t had too much to deal with.

“Those three are probably doubtful, but I’ve still got a big squad to try and pick a team from.”

Chesterfield, who sit 12th in the National League table, can only move up one place today, if they win and Barrow fail to record a victory.

The result carries little significance in the division as a whole, but for Sheridan it’s important to try and give the travelling fans one last enjoyable day out before the summer.

And he says they’ll need to be better than on their last two away days.

“We’ve got to go with the attitude that we want to win the game.

“I think performance wise, at Gateshead and Dover, we weren’t up to scratch.

“I think we need a better performance.

“It’s the last game of the season, we want to finish with a win.

“It’s still a game we want to win, for the supporters.”