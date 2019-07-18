Chesterfield 1 Rotherham United 2: Millers claim friendly win - but only just
Chesterfield's players are indebted to their groundsman for the carpet they play on, but they won't thank him for the extra lick of paint on the goalposts.
The woodwork came between the Spireites and a what would have been an admirable draw against League One Rotherham United.
Paul Warne's Millers took a 2-1 win from the Proact Stadium, but mightn't have complained too much had it ended all square.
There were periods when their superiority showed, but as an overall contest between a National League side and a team recently relegated from the Championship, there wasn't a lot in it.
Liam Mandeville is a key player for Chesterfield and he was involved in almost everything they did early on.
His skill and vision very nearly put Scott Boden in on goal and he popped up in pockets of space all over the pitch.
The Spireites could have lead early on, had Joe Rowley connected with David Buchanan's inviting cross.
Rotherham hit their stride and came even closer to a goal, Freddie Ladapo turning to shoot from five yards, only to be denied by Shwan Jalal's quick reflexes.
The breakthrough came midway through the half, Dan Barlaser's cross taking a nick of Anthony Gerrard's swinging boot and creeping past Jalal.
Rotherham were unable to hold the lead, Will Evans dragging Town back into it three minutes later.
The centre-half burst down the right, forced a defensive error and, after Rowley was denied by Lewis Price, slammed a half volley into the far top corner.
The hero of the moment soon turned villain.
Morris was allowed to go one-on-one with Jalal and Evans gave chase, left with little option than to take man and ball.
Michael Smith buried the resulting spot-kick.
Town set off well after the break, before substitute Matt Crooks woke Rotherham from their slumber, playing in Freddie Ladapo who could only find the back
of the North Stand.
Chesterfield's big chance came when Robbie Weir played in Jack McKay, the youngster controlling, then beating sub keeper Laurence Bilboe but not the far upright.
Kyle Vassell did his utmost to put a gloss on the scoreline with a pair of rasping drives, but Luke Coddington was equal to both and it ended 2-1.