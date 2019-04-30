Charlie Austin? Aleksandar Mitrovic? Aaron Mooy?: Here's the players Blades fans are saying the club should sign in the summer

Now Sheffield United have secured their place in the Premier League for next season, talk has turned to who they'll manage to snap up in the summer transfer window.

It's set to be an exciting summer for Sheffield United fans, that's for sure!

With the club preparing for their first top flight season in over a decade, a host of new talents could be making their way to the Steel City side.

While Chris Wilder isn't known for splashing the cash on players, he'll be bound to invest some of the Premier League cash windfall on bolstering his side.

There's clearly a lot of desire from United supporters to see some fresh faces at the club, as well as getting a couple of their star loanees on the books permanently.

Here's who Blades fans have been suggesting the club bring to Bramall Lane in the upcoming transfer window...