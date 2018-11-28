Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield United eyeing move for Premier League striker, Leeds United want Newcastle goalkeeper and Tottenham want QPR star | 28 November

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Leeds United have approached Newcastle United over the possibility of signing goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. The 21-year-old is highly-regarded on Tyneside after winning the U17 Euros and the U20 World Cup with England, though has just made one first-team appearance for the Magpies. (Chronicle Live)

Transfer rumours

Aston Villa are interested in bringing ex-Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole back to England after leaving in 2014. However, Villa are likely to receive competition from Monaco with Thierry Henry keen on a reunion. (Daily Mirror)

Sheffield United are eyeing an audacious loan move for Southampton striker Shane Long. The 31-year-old could be keen on a move to the Blades with the likes of Charlie Austin, Manolo Gabbiadini and Danny Ings ranked above him in the pecking order. (Football Insider)

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has recalled striker Aaron Drinan from his loan spell at National League side Sutton United. It is said the 49-year-old is also considering recalling other players such as Jay Emmanuel-Thomas. (East Anglian Times)

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Queens Park Rangers star Eberechi Eze. The 20-year-old midfielder's three goals in three assists this season has caught the attention of many Premier League clubs. (London Evening Standard)

Meanwhile, QPR chairman Amit Bhatia has ruled out the possibility the club will sell any of their key players in January. After being handed a transfer embargo by the Football League, the Rs can only sign players if a first-team squad member leaves or is sold on a one-in, one-out basis. (London Evening Standard)

Sunderland are set to take ex-Newcastle United and Birmingham City defender David Edgar on trial following his departure from MLS second-tier club Ottawa Fury. (HITC Sport)