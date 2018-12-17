Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United want Sheffield Wednesday midfielder and Real Madrid striker, Middlesbrough in striker swap | 17 December

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Leeds United are one of the favourites to sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach according to bookies. (Leeds Live)

Transfer rumours

The Whites and Derby County are both interested in signing Real Madrid striker Fran Sol, who has impressed at Willem II this season and is out of contract at the end of the campaign. (Bristol Live)

Marcelo Bielsa says he has allowed Samuel Saiz to talk to Getafe ahead of a proposed move back to Spain.

Middlesbrough could be lining up a striker swap with Crystal Palace. Connor Wickham could be heading to the Riverside and Britt Assombalonga moving to Selhurst Park in January according to Team Talk.

Rafa Benitez says West Brom’s Salomon Rondon is playing his way towards a permanent contract at Newcastle United. (Independent)

Sunderland have entered the race to sign Jermain Defoe on loan from Bournemouth in January, with Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United still interested.