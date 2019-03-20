Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United in battle with Roma for PSV star, Norwich chase Hull City forward 

Here’s all the latest rumours from around the Championship...

Derby County’s Craig Bryson is wanted by Hearts, who are pursuing a pre-contract agreement with the midfielder. (Edinburgh Live)

Championship rumours

The Daily Record report that Bryson is also wanted by Kilmarnock.

Leeds United are in the hunt for PSV midfielder Justin Lonwijk, but face competition from Roma. (Various)

It looks like Yoann Barbet is staying put at Brentford despite interest from Championship clubs including Aston Villa, as he revealed he has opened contract talks with the Bees. (Football.London)

Norwich are reportedly chasing Hull City’s star man Jarrod Bowen – Everton are also said to be tracking him. (Daily Mail)

West Brom are still in the hunt for a new manager and Slavisa Jokanovic is the front runner at the moment - but is still to be formally offered a deal by the Baggies. (Mirror)

Former Leeds United man Danny Mills has had his say on Marcelo Bielsa’s future, telling talkSPORT that he reckons the Whites boss will either walk away or be poached by a top flight club if they do not achieve promotion this season.

West Brom star Chris Brunt says he wants to turn his hand to coaching when he finishes his playing career. (Birmingham Live)

Leeds are one of multiple clubs – including Tottenham and Manchester United – chasing the signature of highly-rated defender Luca Murphy who has left Hartlepool United by mutual consent. (TeamTalk)

Wigan have opened contract talks with Gavin Massey in a bid to see off interest from Championship rivals QPR and Nottingham Forest. (Daily Mail)