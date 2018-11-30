Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United advised to chase Leicester man, Nottingham Forest winger being tracked by Premier League clubs and Aston Villa to make a decision on defender | 30 November

Here’s all the latest rumours from around the Championship...

Leeds United have been advised to cancel the loan of Lewis Baker and pursue a move for Premier League winner and Leicester City midfielder Andy King, who reportedly wants to leave the King Power Stadium after being frozen out by boss Claude Puel. (HITC)

Transfer rumours

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has revealed he will make a decision on whether to offer James Collins a contract within the next 48 hours. The defender has been training with Villa since Steve Bruce was in charge following his summer release from West Ham United. (Birmingham Live)

Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley is being tracked by Watford, Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion after catching the eye in Forest's 5-5 draw at Villa Park on Wednesday - scoring one and assisting four. (Daily Mail)

However, another report also suggests Newcastle United and Fulham have joined the race for Joe Lolley and are said to be weighting up a January swoop. (Daily Mirror)

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has admitted he is looking to bolster his attack in January - although is adamant he will not be spending money just for the sake of it. (Northern Echo)

Derby County could join Aston Villa in the chase to sign ex-England left-back Ashley Cole after former teammate Frank Lampard failed to rule out a move. (Derbyshire Live)

Queens Park Rangers have completed the signing 16-year-old goalkeeper Tom Middlehurst after he impressed on trial in West London. (Various)

Milwall boss Neil Harris says the club need to remain patient over contracts talks with the likes of Lee Gregory, Shane Ferguson and Jordan Archer. (News at Den)