Leeds are one of three clubs said to be chasing Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli. The £10million-rated striker is also wanted by Middlesbrough and Watford and is said to be making good progress with Ituano. (TEAMtalk)

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has claimed that winning promotion to the Premier League with the Whites this season would be better than winning the Champions League with former club Real Madrid. (Birmingham Live)

Aston Villa have been linked with Barnsley central defender Liam Lindsay, with journalist Alan Nixon suggesting that Dean Smith could make a bid for the League One star’s services in the summer.

Chelsea loanee Trevoh Chalobah has admitted that he could be returning to Ipswich Town next season despite the fact that they look likely to be relegated. (East Anglian Daily Times)

The list of clubs said to be chasing Motherwell man Jake Hastie has grown again after Hull City became the latest Championship outfit said to be interested in the defender. (Hull Daily Mail).

Salomon Rondon has said he would be happy to stay at Newcastle United if the Magpies put in a bid to sign him on a permanent basis from West Brom in the summer. (Birmingham Live)

Geoff Cameron looks likely to return to Stoke City from his loan at QPR this summer. (football.london)