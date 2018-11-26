Championship transfer rumours: Four clubs chasing Leyton Orient striker, Aston Villa to rival Leeds United for goalkeeper signing and Arsenal eye Brentford defender | 26 November

Here’s all the latest rumours from around the Championship...

Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Norwich City are said to be keen on Leyton Orient striker Macauley Bonne, who scored 14 goals in the National League so far. (TEAMTalk)

Transfer rumour mill

Hastings United have announced that midfielder Adam Lovatt is to be taken on a five-day trial by Leeds United at the start of December. One report says Lovatt had been watched by Premier League clubs in September. (Talksport)

Aston Villa want to pip Leeds United to the signing of Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton by launching a loan offer in January. Reports on Friday suggested the England international was Marcelo Bielsa's top goalkeeping target. (The Sun)

It is thought Leeds are exploring other options with Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham linked with a move to Elland Road. (Daily Express)

Stoke City, alongside Bristol City, are the latest clubs to the join the race for Tom Heaton with the Potters braced for bids on Jack Butland in January. (The Sun)

Brentford defender Ezri Konsa is being eyed by Arsenal in a £15million deal, despite only joining the Bees for £2.85m in the summer. (The Sun)

Reading manager Paul Clement says the January transfer priority will be moving players on following the club's promotion start to the season. (Football.London)

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka is ready to offload midfield duo Ben Watson and Liam Birdcutt. (The Sun)

Middlesbrough are ready to rival Crystal Palace in the hunt to sign 18-year-old Southend United midfielder Dru Yearwood. (The Sun)