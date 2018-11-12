Championship transfer rumours: Bundesliga side chasing Wigan’s Nick Powell and Rafa Benitez could make Salomon Rondon’s loan deal permanent | 12 November

Here’s all the latest transfer rumours in the Championship...

Bundesliga outfit RP Leipzig are reportedly ready to offer a pre-contract to Wigan’s Nick Powell in January.

Championship rumours

The 24-year-old’s current deal with the Latics expires at the end of the season. (Team Talk)

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has confirmed he is interested in signing on-loan West Brom man Salomon Rondon on a permanent deal. (Birmingham Live)

Huddersfield have joined the race to sign Burnley ‘keeper Tom Heaton, who has fallen out of favour at Turf Moor.

Championship Bristol City are also said to be interested in the 32-year-old. (Bristol Live)

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has praised on-loan West Ham striker Jordan Hugill for his performances after bagging a brace against Wigan.

QPR are keen to extend Angel Rangel’s contract to the end of the season. (West London Sport).