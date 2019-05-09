Championship rumours: Sheffield United target powerhouse striker, Sheffield Wednesday face competition for Chelsea man, Bristol City defender set for Premier League move

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Leeds United hopes of signing Athletic Bilbao midfielder Ander Iturraspe are said to be entirely dependent on whether Marcelo Bielsa's side can achieve promotion via the play-offs. (El Gol)

Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Middlesbrough striker Brit Assombalonga, and the Blades' Premier League status could give them the edge over their fellow suitors. (Northern Echo)

If Assombalonga does leave Boro, then Coventry City ace Tom Bayliss will be among the reinforcements Tony Pulis will look to sign. (Coventry Telegraph)

The club are also hopeful of generating around £7m for their summer transfer budget, from the sales of Samuel Saiz and Caleb Ekuba. (Football Insider)

Norwich City centre-back Timm Klose is set to sign a new deal with the club, despite keen interest from the likes of Rangers and Fenerbahce. (The Sun)

Sheffield Wednesday could face stiff competition to sign Michael Hector in the summer, with recently relegated Fulham taking a keen interest in the Chelsea man. (Sheffield Star)

Hull City among the contenders to sign Coventry City defender Jordan Wills, who is set to become a free agent this summer – generating interest from a host of Championship sides. (Hull Live)

Southampton are preparing to swoop for Bristol City defender Lloyd Kelly, but the Robins will demand in excess of £15m for the England U21 international. (Bristol Post)