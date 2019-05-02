Championship rumours: Sheffield United star loanee set for England call-up, Leeds United given boost in La Liga midfielder pursuit, Middlesbrough target former Chelsea man in £2m deal

Have your say

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Norwich City are said to be lining up an €8m swoop for VfL Wolfsburg youngster Elvis Rexhbeçaj, following a stellar season in the Bundesliga. (Bild)

Championship rumours

Wigan Athletic are ready to offer Nick Powell a new and improved contract, in a bid to fend off interest from a host of sides in the summer. (Wigan Today)

Hull City have been tipped for a major squad overhaul in the summer, with the club said to be ready to bring in as many as twelve new players. (Hull Live)

Middlesbrough are looking to sign Celtic sensation Scott Sinclair, and could sign the former Chelsea man for just £2m. (Sun)

Sheffield United's star goalkeeper, Dean Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, is set to earn his first senior England call-up ahead of Euro 2020. (Sun)

Leeds United have been given a boost in their pursuit of Athletic Bilbao midfielder Ander Iturraspe, after the Spanish side confirmed the 30-year-old would be leaving at the end of the campaign. (HITC)

Southampton are thought to be keen on Birmingham City talisman, and are readying a £15m bid to secure his services. (Daily Mail)

Celtic are ready to compete with Reading and Barnsley to sign Livingston's promising goalkeeper Liam Kelly. (Daily Record)