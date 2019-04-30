Championship rumours: Sheffield United set for striker talks, Sheffield Wednesday star loanee hints at permanent move, Premier League giants chase Reading wonderkid

Have your say

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Leeds United could land Forest Green's Reece Brown for just £70,000 compensation, as the ex-England U20 international's contract expires in the summer. (Football Insider)

Championship rumours

Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are both chasing West Bromwich Albion youngster Dara O'Shea, who has been impressing with his mature defensive performances. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday star loan defender Michael Hector has hinted he has ambitions of making a permanent switch from Chelsea to the Owls. (Sheffield Star)

Norwich City have been linked with a move for Rotherham ace Semi Ajayi, who has impressed since making the transition from defence to midfield. (The 72)

Sheffield United are set for talks with Cardiff City loanee Gary Madine, who is still deemed surplus to requirements by the Premier League side. (Daily Mail)

The Blades could also look to keep fan's favourite goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan from Manchester United. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa could bag their loan winger Anwar El Ghazi on a free transfer in the summer, as his parent club, Lille, are likely to let him leave on a free transfer. (L'Equipe)

Manchester United and Arsenal are both monitoring Reading wonderkid goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke, who has flourished at youth level for England. (Daily Mail)