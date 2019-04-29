Championship rumours: Sheffield United battle for Ligue 1 striker, Manchester City challenge Leeds United for Welsh winger, Aston Villa and Huddersfield Town eye veteran defender

Have your say

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship

Norwich City are eager to sign Southampton youngster Harrison Reed on a loan deal, as they prepare for Premier League football next season. (Sun)

Championship rumours

However, the Canaries could lose their promising defender Max Aarons, with Tottenham Hotspur believed to be keen admirers of the teen sensation (Express)

Fellow promoted side Sheffield United are hoping to beat the likes of Aston Villa and Derby County to the signing of Angers striker Stephane Bahoken, who has scored ten Ligue 1 goals this season. (Mirror)

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has hinted that he'll look to extend his stay with the club, regardless of whether they secure promotion to the Premier League. (Northern Echo)

Hull City boss Nigel Atkins is also set for fresh contract talks, (Hull Live)

Rangers are on the verge of confirming the signing of Birmingham City forward Greg Stewart, who will join the Scottish giants on a three-year deal. (Daily Record)

Aston Villa and Huddersfield Town are both interested in Everton's veteran centre-back Ashley Williams, who is out of contract in the summer (Sun)

Manchester City could scupper Leeds United's hopes of signing Swansea City's Daniel James, as Pep Guardiola is eager to sign more homegrown talent (Sun)