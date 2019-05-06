Championship rumours: Kyle Walker targets Sheffield United return, Leeds United battle Newcastle for starlet, John Obi Mikel refuses to rule out Boro stay

Have your say

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Hull City prodigy Jarrod Bowen has put to bed rumours he's an Aston Villa fan, following speculation he'd join the Villains in the summer. (Sky Sports)

Transfer rumours

Leeds United are set to join Middlesbrough and Newcastle United in the battle to sign Coventry City midfielder Tom Bayliss. (The Mirror)

Stoke City are among a host of sides interest in signing Millwall striker Lee Gregory, who will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract in the summer. (Stoke on Trent Live)

Sheffield United are hoping to sign Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan on a permanent deal this summer, following an encouraging loan spell with the Blades. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are said to be monitoring Norwich City's £15m rated defender Ben Godfrey, following an apparent personal recommendation from former United captain Rio Ferdinand

Sunderland are keen on signing Wigan Athletic defender Cedric Kipre, if the Black Cats can earn promotion to the Championship via the play-offs this season (The Mirror)

Manchester City star and former Sheffield United defender Kyle Walker has claimed he has his sights set on finishing his career at Bramall Lane (The Sun)

Middlesbrough midfielder John Obi Mikel has claimed he has 'a few options' on the horizon upon the expiry of his contract next month, but has refused to rule out staying with the club (Teeside Gazette)