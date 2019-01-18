Championship News: Norwich City move to second and throw down the gauntlet to Sheffield United with 3-1 win over Birmingham City

Norwich moved back to within a point of Sky Bet Championship leaders Leeds with a 3-1 win over Birmingham at Carrow Road.

All the goals came in a 13-minute spell in the first half, with the Canaries quickly recovering from an equaliser to record their first win in six matches in all competitions.

Teemu Pukki's 17th goal of the season in the 13th minute was quickly cancelled out by Che Adams' 13th of the campaign for Birmingham.

However, Norwich quickly restored their control with two goals in three minutes from midfielders Mario Vrancic and Tom Trybull - and did not look in any danger after that.