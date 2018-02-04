Championship News: Leeds United sack manager Thomas Christiansen

Thomas Christiansen has left his role as Leeds head coach.

The Dane, who took the job last summer, has paid the price for a horror run of form which culminated in Saturday's 4-1 home Championship defeat to Cardiff.

The Whites have failed to win since their 2-1 Boxing Day victory at Burton, a run which has seen them fall out of the running for the play-offs and also be knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two Newport.

A short statement on the club's website read: "Leeds United can confirm that head coach Thomas Christiansen has left the club. Chairman Andrea Radrizzani and the Board of Directors would like to thank Thomas and his staff for their hard work over the past eight months. The club will be making no further comment at this time."