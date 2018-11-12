Championship Live: team news and transfer rumours as Norwich leapfrog Leeds United and Middlesbrough to top Championship table | 12 November

Norwich City moved back to the top of the Championship table after the weekend's thrilling 4-3 win over Millwall, while Leeds United were thumped 4-1 by West Brom.

Keep track of all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours over the international break on our live blog.

Image: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

