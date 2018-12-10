Championship Live: team news and transfer rumours as Leeds United, Sheffield United and Preston North End all win in weekend's matches | 10 December Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up It was another exciting weekend of Championship action as wins for Leeds United, Sheffield United and Derby County kept the pressure on Norwich at the top of the table. Keep track of all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours on our live blog. Championship live. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage WATCH: Re-live Chesterfield’s stunning Proact victory over big spending Salford City Chesterfield really really needed that win - Fan columnist Roland Gent on win over Salford and where it leaves Spireites