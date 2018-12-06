Championship Live: team news and injury updates from pre-match press conferences as Leeds United target says he wants switch | 6 December Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The congested Christmas fixture period is nearly upon us in the Championship as transfer rumours continue to heat up. Keep track of all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours on today's live blog. Championship Live Under pressure Jos Luhukay bemoans Sheffield Wednesday inconsistency Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann on Mallik Wilks’ future at the Keepmoat and Leeds United