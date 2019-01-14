Championship Live: Leeds United one of six teams chasing striker, Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County prepare for FA Cup replays, Sheffield United up to second in league | 14 January Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Things are starting to heat up at the top of the Championship table as Sheffield United's win keeps pressure on Leeds United in the race for automatic promotion. Follow today's live blog for all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours - and refresh the page for updates. Championship Live. Image: Simon Bellis/Sportimage 'I believe we're contenders' - Sheffield United fans react to Blades' 1-0 win over QPR as Chris Wilder's men move into automatic promotion places Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United Live: Owls prepare for FA Cup clash at Luton tomorrow, Blades up to second in Championship | 14 January