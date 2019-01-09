Championship Live: Leeds United chasing £10m player, Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach linked with Aston Villa move, team news and transfer rumours | 9 January Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The transfer window is in full swing as Championship clubs bring in new faces to boost their squads in the second half of the season. Follow all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours on our live blog - and refresh the page for updates. Image: Harry Marshall/Sportimage Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield Wednesday to 'keep hold' of star | Leeds handed €4m blow | Aston Villa dealt new signing concerns | Updates on Nottingham Forest, Birmingham, Ipswich, QPR