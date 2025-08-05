11 Championship free agents available to Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday this summer

By Huzaifah Khan

Sports writer

Published 5th Aug 2025, 17:30 BST

There are plenty of experienced Championship players on the market this summer and sides could secure bargains if they look at who was released at the end of last season.

Both Sheffield clubs aren’t ones to be extravagant in the transfer market, especially compared to the likes of Wexham and Birmingham City, who are causing waves on their way back up to the Championship.

Sheffield United could do with a few more players to add depth to their push for promotion back to the Premier League. Whereas the Owls are currently strapped for cash and if they manage to ease their financial concerns and settle their embargoes, then they could offer contracts to those who are without a club currently.

It is, however, worth noting that Wednesday would also have work to do in persuading people to join, even if they do pay people, given that unpaid wages have been an issue for almost half a year.

Here are 11 players who could be of interest to both Sheffield clubs this summer.

The versatile playmaker has left West Bromwich Albion and has previously been linked with Leeds United.

1. Grady Diangana

The versatile playmaker has left West Bromwich Albion and has previously been linked with Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

The experienced Scotland international is only 29 and isn't short of suitors with Premier League side Nottingham Forest interested in signing him.

2. Angus Gunn

The experienced Scotland international is only 29 and isn't short of suitors with Premier League side Nottingham Forest interested in signing him. | AFP via Getty Images

Brownhill was a major part of Burnley's promotion-winning campaign last season, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists. The 29-year-old has plenty to offer a Championship side this coming season.

3. Josh Brownhill

Brownhill was a major part of Burnley's promotion-winning campaign last season, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists. The 29-year-old has plenty to offer a Championship side this coming season. | Getty Images

Naughton left Swansea City this summer and the Sheffield-born defender came through the Blades academy.

4. Kyle Naughton

Naughton left Swansea City this summer and the Sheffield-born defender came through the Blades academy. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

