Both Sheffield clubs aren’t ones to be extravagant in the transfer market, especially compared to the likes of Wexham and Birmingham City, who are causing waves on their way back up to the Championship.

Sheffield United could do with a few more players to add depth to their push for promotion back to the Premier League. Whereas the Owls are currently strapped for cash and if they manage to ease their financial concerns and settle their embargoes, then they could offer contracts to those who are without a club currently.

It is, however, worth noting that Wednesday would also have work to do in persuading people to join, even if they do pay people, given that unpaid wages have been an issue for almost half a year.

Here are 11 players who could be of interest to both Sheffield clubs this summer.

Grady Diangana The versatile playmaker has left West Bromwich Albion and has previously been linked with Leeds United.

Angus Gunn The experienced Scotland international is only 29 and isn't short of suitors with Premier League side Nottingham Forest interested in signing him.

Josh Brownhill Brownhill was a major part of Burnley's promotion-winning campaign last season, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists. The 29-year-old has plenty to offer a Championship side this coming season.