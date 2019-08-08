Championship deadline day LIVE: Owls eye triple swoop, Leeds ace hands Sheffield United blow
It’s the last few hours of the summer transfer window and the activity is hotting up – especially at Hillsborough.
By Richie Boon
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 14:50
Sheffield Wednesday could end the window with THREE new players, as they close in on late deals for Jacob Murphy and a defender, with David Bates and Michael Hector the names in the frame. Scroll down for all the latest news and transfers from the Owls and the Championship.