Championship attendance table: Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday's average vs rivals including Sunderland

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 16th Feb 2025, 18:00 BST

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday boast two of the Championship’s most iconic stadiums.

Bramall Lane and Hillsborough will both play host to some massive occasions before this Championship season is up. Sheffield United are just over one week away from welcoming promotion rivals Leeds United to South Yorkshire, while there is the small matter of a Steel City derby on Sheffield Wednesday’s home turf in March.

United and Wednesday boast two of the country’s most iconic stadiums and both can also count on consistently strong home support, with Bramall Lane and Hillsborough packed out each and every week. Both teams will need every inch of backing from their fans between now and May as they fight to finish the season strongly.

With that in mind, The Star has taken a look at the average attendance of every Championship team including United and Wednesday - who have very close averages. Scroll down to see where they rank compared to the rest of the division.

Average attendance: 11,352

1. 24. Oxford United (Kassam Stadium)

Average attendance: 11,352 | Getty Images

Average attendance: 11,551

2. 23. Luton Town (Kenilworth Road)

Average attendance: 11,551 | Getty Images

Average attendance: 15,339

3. 22. Millwall (The Den)

Average attendance: 15,339 | Getty Images

Average attendance: 15,499

4. 21. Swansea City (Swansea.com Stadium)

Average attendance: 15,499 | Getty Images

