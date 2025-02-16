Bramall Lane and Hillsborough will both play host to some massive occasions before this Championship season is up. Sheffield United are just over one week away from welcoming promotion rivals Leeds United to South Yorkshire, while there is the small matter of a Steel City derby on Sheffield Wednesday’s home turf in March.

United and Wednesday boast two of the country’s most iconic stadiums and both can also count on consistently strong home support, with Bramall Lane and Hillsborough packed out each and every week. Both teams will need every inch of backing from their fans between now and May as they fight to finish the season strongly.