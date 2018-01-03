Central Midlands League round-up: Leaders Harworth Colliery end year in style

Harworth Colliery ended 2017 with a seven-point lead at the top of the Central Midlands League North Division table following their 5-0 win at Appleby Frodingham, writes Steve Hossack.

The visitors had to settle for a Lewis Francis strike five minutes before the break to carve out an interval lead.

But they got well on top in the second half and scored another four goals without reply.

Josh Davies made it 2-0 six minutes after the restart with Kenzie Tomlinson effectively putting paid to any comeback hopes that the fifth-placed Lincolnshire side might have entertained when making it 3-0 on 75 minutes.

Shaun Mundy rubbed salt into Frodingham’s wounds with a late brace.

AFC Bentley continue to head the chasing group after coming from two goals down to beat fourth-placed Lincoln Moorlands Railway 3-2.

The home side led 1-0 at the break and when they added a second on 51 minutes things started to look ominous for the Doncaster outfit who have been beaten just twice this season.

But showing their character Bentley bounced back to claim their tenth win with three unanswered goals.

Alex Irwin sparked off the comeback when scoring just before the hour with Bradley Maddison levelling midway through the half.

Just when it was beginning to look as though Bentley would have to settle for a point, sub Zack King grabbed the winner on 84 minutes to help his side open up a five-point gap on third-placed Collingham, who have a game in hand.

Askern, who would have climbed several places to seventh had they taken the spoils, continue to blow hot and cold and they ended the year on the wrong end of a 3-0 defeat at Phoenix.

Despite trailing 1-0 at the break the Doncaster side remained in contention until two goals in the last eight minutes sealed their fate.

Mid-table Harworth Colliery Reserves crashed to a 4-0 Division One defeat at fifth-placed Radford Reserves.