Central Midlands League round-up: AFC Bentley see off Phoenix to go third

An Alex Irwin hat trick laid the foundations for AFC Bentley’s 4-0 Central Midlands League North Division win at Phoenix which saw them climb into third spot.

Zack King also netted for the high flyers.

There was little pre-Christmas joy in the Askern camp as they made their way back to Doncaster following a resounding 9-0 defeat at second-placed Collingham.

The writing was on the wall as early as the tenth minute by which time the home side had raced into a 3-0 lead.

The visitors stemmed the tide for the rest of the half restricting Collingham to just one goal.

But their hopes of further containment and reducing the deficit in the second half were shattered as Collingham again scored three goals in quick succession between the 56th and 64th minute.

Runaway leaders Harworth Colliery were made to work much harder than they probably expected for their 2-1 win at lowly Renishaw Rangers in a dour encounter at Stone Close.

It took Harworth over 30 minutes to open their account through Shaun Mundy.

Lee Holmes gave them a bit more breathing space when doubling their lead midway through the second.

But a Daniel Talbot goal five minutes from time served to set up a grandstand finish which saw Harworth come under further pressure prior to sealing their 13th win in 16 starts.

Thorne Colliery featured in an entertaining 4-4 draw at home to Lincoln Moorlands Railway at a chilly Moorends Welfare.

Paul Bradley bagged a brace for the Doncaster side with Aiden Marshall and Lewis Andrews also chipping in with goals.

It was the first drawn game that Thorne had featured in this season – their previous ten games being split between five wins and five defeats.