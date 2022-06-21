Cauley Woodrow: Luton Town sign Barnsley captain

The 27-year-old striker joined the Reds initially on loan in the 2018/19 season and netted 19 goals as they were promoted automatically from League One.

Further double-digit hauls followed in the next two campaigns as Woodrow helped Barnsley achieve Championship survival on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign and reach the play-offs the following year.

But he spent five months on the sidelines injured last term and managed just four goals in 28 appearances as Barnsley were relegated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow has joined Luton Town on a three-year deal (photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

“There has been ups and downs, but this football club, fan base, players and staff will be in my heart forever,” he said after his exit was confirmed.

"I can’t thank everyone enough for their effort and support over the years and I have loved every minute of playing for Barnsley.

"Promotion, surviving on the last day, Championship Play-Offs and the hard season of relegation that we had last year, I feel like I’ve experienced it all with you. This football club belongs in the Championship and I am sure that time will come again soon.

“For me, it’s time to move on but to both represent and captain this football club was an honour. Thank you to everyone and I will see you all again soon.”