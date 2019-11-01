Sheffield United's academy relies on a network of excellent host families to help care for young players.

The club relies on a network of excellent host families to help care for young players on a full-time basis, including weekends and bank holidays, at a competitive rate of pay.

The academy is seeking to recruit accommodation providers now for young professional football apprentices in the local area: lodgings should be good quality and provide a safe setting for players to live and study during their weekly training schedule during the football season.

As a contractor, you should invoice the club on a monthly basis; you would be fully responsible for ensuring you comply with HMRC tax regulations.

This role involves supervision and support with young people and is subject to enhanced Disclosure and Baring Service checks (DBS) for all people aged 18 or over who live at the property age 18, including those who may stay on an ad hoc basis like boyfriends or girlfriends.

Provision of accommodation will be for a set period of time: a full season for signed scholars, and ad hoc weeks for trialists; depending on where the players live, they may need accommodation seven days a week.

An appropriate level of supervision and support will be provided, depending on the age of the player.

The academy is looking for people who can provide:

- An individual semi-furnished room with bed and storage for clothes

- A nutritious breakfast, dinner and snacks (and lunch where required, for example if the player is off sick or does not travel home at the weekend). Nutritional guidance will be provided

- Access to laundry facilities from Monday to Friday

- Wi-fi access.

You should also be aware of safeguarding procedures for players under 18 and attend meetings as required to support the players.

If anything happens which may affect your suitability to supervise children, young or vulnerable adults, it is your responsibility to notify the club; host families also agree to the premises being risk assessed and audited by a qualified member of the club like the health and safety manager, and to comply with any next steps as a result of the risk assessment and audit.

Specific safety requirements may include testing electrical fixed wires or portable appliances, a gas safety certificate, carbon monoxide detector and smoke or heat detection system, while any loft accommodation must comply with current building regulations.

Click here to download the application form – it’s best to download and save the application form before adding your information.

If you require a paper copy, contact the HR department at Sheffield United Football Club Academy on 0114 253 7200 or email hr@sufc.co.uk.

Completed application forms must be submitted via email to hr@sufc.co.uk stating the vacancy title in the subject, or posted to HR, Sheffield United Football Club, Bramall Lane, Sheffield, S2 4SU.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 8 November.

For full details, visit www.sufc.co.uk/academy/news/2019/october/vacancy-host-family-opportunities/

Other requirements:

- Two written references will also be required

- In accordance with current legislative requirements, the successful applicant must produce documentary verification of her/his eligibility to work in the UK and will not be allowed to start work until this has been received