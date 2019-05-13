Bus selfies, battling the big boys and Blades in Vegas: Chris Wilder's best moments on Football Focus

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder appeared on Football Focus on Saturday, and was grilled by fellow Sheffield resident Dan Walker on a number of pressing topics.

Fresh off the back of a week of celebrations, following the Blades' unprecedented automatic promotion to the Premier League, Wilder sat alongside Jermaine Jenas and Alex Scott on the Football Focus sofa to discuss the hot topics of the week.

BBC Sport's Dan Walker asked the 51-year-old whether he'll the Premier League daunting, Wilder replied: “I've tried not to think about any games whatsoever. I went to the Manchester derby a couple of weeks ago, and that wet the taste buds in terms of getting into the Premier League.

“I watched the standard of that game – it was on the different level. The gap in the standard between Championship and Premier League is huge...we've got some job on to win some games next years.”

Following a montage of the Blades' promotion parade, Wilder gave his assessment on the celebratory scenes, and claimed: "Our supporters have had a tough time, being out the Premier League for 12 years and with a few issues along the way.

"To get back into the Premier League – the ultimate goal for our football club - we were always going to give it the biggun, and we certainly did.

“I'm still a little bit fuzzy actually. It's such a special group of players; the club has been waiting for this. We've managed to turn it around and the speed at which we've done it has been phenomenal. They're in Vegas, but I'm with you, Dan. I haven't got a clue (what they're up to), but hopefully it'll go quietly."

Wilder was also asked about his preferred mode of transport, to which he replied: "I love the bus; it used to take me from where I live to school, past Bramall Lane. Now I live in the posh part of town 'cause I'm on a little more money than what I used to be, and I catch it back to where I go and have a pint – nothing changes.

“A couple of times the bus driver has stopped and tried to take a selfie, to the amazement of a few passengers going in to town to pick up their pensions."