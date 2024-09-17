Brown ‘chuffed’ for Eagles as hard work pays off in win over Featherstone.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield claimed a 6-20 victory on the road against Featherstone Rovers as the West Yorkshire side reignited their 2024 campaign.

A brace from Ben Jones Bishop and a try from Matty Marsh helped Sheffield to claim their first win since the beginning of August.

Sheffield return to 4th in the Championship with the Eagles now two points clear of York Knights who sit in the final playoff spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coach Simon Brown is ‘chuffed’ for the club and it’s players as they return to winning ways with two more regular season matches remaining.

Ben Jones Bishop celebrates scoring against Featherstone Rovers.

“I’m realty chuffed for the boys you know it’s some effort to come here and put that display on I think a lot of us have written us off but what a way to answer them.”

“I know it was coming I could see it in the last few games it might not have looked like that at the time but we know we had that in us and we’ve still got it in us.”

Sheffield winger Ben Jones Bishop opened the scoring with just over ten minutes gone before Featherstone responded with Connor Wynne adding his name to the score sheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cory Aston successfully converted a penalty to bring the scores level with Matty Marsh adding another try to give Sheffield a 6 point lead going into the break.

Aston converted a second penalty this time in the second half before Ben Jones Bishop raced 90 metres to complete his brace and ensure the win for the visitors.

The Eagles now have only two matches remaining in the regular season with fixtures against the York Knights (at home Friday 20th September) and Dewsbury Rams (away Sunday 29th September) bringing the Championship season to a close.

“We’ve got to back it up haven’t we? We did a bit of risk and reward with [Featherstone] and I think it’s worked so we need to back it up”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“York are a great side so we need to come and be confident again I liked our defending and how we were working hard for each other it’s the most pleasing thing out of today so a really good performance. “