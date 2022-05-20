Brooksby’s youngsters sign off with league title

The Brooksby youngsters are league champions.

The students, who all study Sport at SMB College Group’s Brooksby Campus, are part of the final cohort of students studying with on the college’s Mansfield Town Football Club programme.

And what a way to cap off their studies with the college but to claim a league title.

Level 3 Sport student Max Iwrin was delighted with the victory.

He said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the matches this year and winning the league has been a big highlight of the football programme for me in the last two years.

"Although it has been difficult at times having to manage education and football, we have had the support we needed in order to succeed in both.”

Andy Graham, section manager for Sport at SMB College Group, was equally as chuffed.

He added: “We’re so pleased to hear that our dedicated students have capped off a successful year by winning this league.

"They have put in a huge amount of effort and have consistently engaged with both their academic education and their football training throughout their time here at the college.

"They are a credit to the college and fully deserve this fantastic achievement.”