Bristol Rovers 1 Rotherham United 0: Jonson Clarke-Harris shows under par Millers what might have been

Jonson Clarke-Harris

The former club-record striker who failed to deliver, moves on to a new club, finds success and scores the winner on his first outing against his old team.

It's an age-old tale and one that the Millers fell victim to as Jonson Clarke-Harris' second-half goal gave Bristol Rovers a 1-0 win.

Clarke-Harris, who cost the Millers north of £300,000 in 2014, was released by current boss Paul Warne in 2018, having barely paid back any of that hefty price in four frustrating years.

Warne said in the build-up to the game that some people just find their homes at different clubs and for Clarke-Harris that finally seems to be Bristol Rovers.

The big striker latched onto a long ball over the top from Liam Sercombe after 48 minutes and held off his marker to drill an unstoppable left-footed shot past Daniel Iversen from 15 yards.

It was his eighth goal of the season and 18th in 28 games for Rovers, settling a game that saw Rotherham outplayed.

Warne was unhappy with his side's effort in the second half and produced another post-match lock-in to dissect their failures.

Rovers, managed by former Miller Graham Coughlan, were worthy winners and went close on several occasions in the second half with Iversen making fine saves to deny Sercombe, Tom Nichols and Victor Adeboyejo.

The Millers are still a work in progress after a big summer rebuild, but some of their supporters are getting itchy feet after their consistent inconsistency this season, having won three, drawn three and lost three of their first nine games.

“We were outmuscled. I don’t like saying that about my team, but it is the truth,” Warne said.

“There has been plenty of discussion after the game. I like my sides to get the ball down and play, but frustration set in after the Rovers goal and we lacked that bit of swagger.

“It is down to me to ensure it, so I am not asking anyone to feel sorry for me. What is said inside the dressing room stays there and the best I can say is that we weren’t on our game in the second half.

“Rovers got what they deserved. We have no divine right to come and win at places like this. They have not lost a home league game yet this season.”

Bristol Rovers: Jaakkola, Davies, Craig, Kilgour, Rodman (Menayese 90), Ogogo, Upson, Sercombe, Leahy, Smith (Nichols 77), Clarke-Harris (Adeboyejo 77). Subs not used: Van Stappershoef, Kelly, Bennett, Hargreaves

Rotherham: Iversen, Jones (Olosunde 63), Ihiekwe, Robertson, Mattock, Wiles (MacDonald 76), Lindsay, Crooks, Ladapo, Morris (Smith 68), Hastie. Subs not used: Price, Wood, Barlaser, Lamy

Referee: Michael Salisbury